Gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh’s statements to Customs carry vital info

Thiruvananthapuram: The statements of Swapna Suresh, accused in the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case, contain critical information, sources say.

The accused was arrested by the Customs (Preventive) wing after the enforcers seized a 30-kg gold consignment on July 5 at the airport.

Sources said the statements contained information on Swapna Suresh’s financial details and the others involved in it.

The Customs submitted its findings and inferences in a sealed cover in the court. Swapna Suresh had also sought to submit her statements in court. Customs sources but said this was routine procedure.

The Perinthalmanna native, Varikkodan Abdul Hameed, another accused, appeared before the Customs on July 3. He is accused of sending a ‘test’ parcel through the diplomatic channel to ascertain the degree of scrutiny so that contraband could be send in future. The initial ‘test parcel’ did not have any gold in it.

Abdul Hamid had told Manorama that he had taken parcels thrice to the Dubai air cargo complex at the behest of Sandeep Nair, another accused who has been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Abdul Hamid had said that once the parcel was returned by the authorities there.

The gold smuggling ring and its main operatives could have smuggled in hundreds of kg of gold and it could have reached various hands including terror-funding organisations, the investigators believe.

The NIA has been roped in to investigate if the smuggling had any such anti-national ramification.

Apart from the NIA, the Customs, and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the money trail.