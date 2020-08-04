{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

IUML calls emergency meeting after Congress welcomes Ram temple 'Bhumi Pujan'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
IUML calls emergency meeting after Cong welcomes Ram temple 'Bhumi Pujan'
A worker paints a wall ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Photo: PTI
SHARE

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala - has called an emergency meeting of its top brass here on Wednesday, after several Congress leaders welcomed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya to start construction of the Ram temple.

Top Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, among others, have spoken in favour of the ceremony and IUML leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction over the matter to state Congress leaders.
NATION
What the August 5 Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony means for Modi, BJP

All the top IUML leaders, including senior lawmaker P K Kunhalikutty, will take part in the meeting to be chaired by party supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to be known by the time the ceremony concludes at Ayodhya.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her statement, said that "this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation".

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES