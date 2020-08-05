Gold smuggling case accused planned to subvert India, UAE ties: NIA

Kochi: The accused in the gold smuggling case were conspiring to subvert the diplomatic relations between India and the UAE, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said.

They had already decided that if they get caught they would take a stand that would undermine the friendship between the two countries, the NIA told the special court hearing the case.

The NIA believes that this plan was a part of their larger anti-national activities.

The agency said that from October 2016 to October 2019, Swapna was the most influential official at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. This helped her forge close ties with many top officials and administrators in the state.

Her influence was so strong that she could go into hiding and even plan to flee the country despite the restrictions imposed during COVID lockdown, the NIA told the court.

Swapna and another accused Sandeep Nair were on the run from July 5 when the gold smuggling racket using diplomatic baggage was busted at the Trivandrum International Airport. The two were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11.

The NIA talked about the alleged conspiracy in its affidavit filed to oppose Swapna’s bail plea in which she said that the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) ACT) cannot be applied in this case. The agency also mentioned it in its application to seek the extension of the custody of KT Ramees, a key link in the gold smuggling case.

DySP C Radhakrishna Pillai, the investigating officer, submitted the case diary to the court in a sealed cover, detailing the progress of the investigation into the terrorist links of the accused who have been arrested.

Swapna and the other co-accused hatched the plot to smuggle gold by hiding it in diplomatic parcels to evade Customs’ scrutiny while she was employed at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA has said that it has found evidence of gold smuggled in diplomatic parcels in June 2019.

Swapna and the other accused in the case had the opportunity to smuggle gold since October 2016, when she started working at the UAE Consulate. She had known the other accused in the case — PS Sarith Kumar, Sandeep Nair and KT Ramees — even then, the NIA told the court.

NIA thanks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan



Kochi: The NIA produced a letter that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Centre to counter the argument of the accused that the decision to slap UAPA on the Trivandrum International Airport gold smuggling case was politically motivated.



The NIA has been investigating the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) because it believes the gold smuggling was linked to terror activities.

The Additional Solicitor General, V Jayakumar, who appeared for the NIA in the special court hearing the case, said the chief minister had requested the Centre to order an NIA investigation into the case. He thanked the chief minister for writing the letter.

When the judge asked if UAPA would hold against the accused, Jayakumar said it should examine the evidence provided by the NIA to prove their terror links and also the details in the case diary that has been submitted to the court.

However, Joe Paul, the lawyer for Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused, said that UAPA cannot be applied in the case.

The gold smuggling case was registered on July 5 and the investigations were handed over to the NIA on July 9. What terror connections of the accused were found in such a short span of time, the lawyer asked.

This is just a tax evasion case and the details to prove this would be made available to the court soon, Swapna’s lawyer said.

The prosecution, however, said intelligence agencies already had reports about the smuggling activities when the case was registered.

Crores in assets, but Swapna did not pay income-tax: NIA



The NIA found 8,034 US dollars and 711 Omani riyals in the trolley bag of Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.



Apart from this, the probe team also found bank passbooks with details of four deposits of Rs 12.5 lakh, Rs 25.5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. Besides this, it also found Rs 1 crore and 1 kg of gold in the lockers she had maintained, the NIA said.

But Swapna has not filed income-tax returns so far even though about Rs 2 crore was found to be in her possession, the NIA told the special court hearing the gold smuggling case.

It is not clear why Swapna did not file the I-T returns despite drawing a huge salary from 2016 while working first at the UAE Consulate and later under the state government’s IT department, the NIA said.

The NIA believes that the investments recovered from Swapna are only a small portion of her total assets.