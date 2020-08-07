Karipur Airport mishap LIVE Updates | 123 in hospital, NDRF rushes to the spot

Around 123 people have been admitted to several hospitals in Kozhikode as an Air India Express flight skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 35 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least 17 people on Friday evening.

Fifteen people, including four children were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

An emergency control room has started operating from the airport at the number 0483-2719493. The district administration have also started operating the helpline number 0495-2376901.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

There were 190 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew and 2 pilots.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures.