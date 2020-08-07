{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
LIVE UPDATES

Karipur Airport mishap LIVE Updates | 123 in hospital, NDRF rushes to the spot

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Karipur Airport mishap
There were 191 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew members and 2 pilots.
SHARE

Around 123 people have been admitted to several hospitals in Kozhikode as an Air India Express flight skidded off the tabletop runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 35 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing, killing at least 17 people on Friday evening.

Fifteen people, including four children were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

An emergency control room has started operating from the airport at the number 0483-2719493. The district administration have also started operating the helpline number 0495-2376901.
KERALA
Air India flight overshoots runway, splits into two at Calicut airport | Pix, videos

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

There were 190 people on board the flight. Of them, there were 174 passengers including 10 children along with 4 cabin crew and 2 pilots.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES