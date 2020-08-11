Chennithala invokes Nehru to urge Rahul Gandhi to take Congress reins again

Senior Congress leader and Kerala's Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has requested Rahul Gandhi to take over the charge of party president, saying only he could be the alternative to the authoritarian regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chennithala's request shot off a letter to the former Congress chief amid the calls by leaders across the party urging Rahul to come back to the party's helm of affairs.

"The hallmark of Prime Minister Modi's rule has been the premeditated attempts to undermine the country's Constitution, parliamentary democracy, federalism and the time-tested economic structures. I am sorry to say that a sense of hopelessness and despair is descending on all secular, liberal and peace-loving citizens of this country. This should not be allowed at any cost," Chennithala said in his address to Rahul.

Citing the political crises in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the Congress governments faced threat to existence, Chennithala said Rahul Gandhi's presence at the top post was necessary to stop such crises at the earliest.

"Driven by money power and blatant misuse of power, the Modi - Amit Shah combine has been subverting the basic principles of democracy. This has led to falling of Congress governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. An attempt at Rajasthan Government was prevented by the swift action of your good self. This is leading to large number of elected representatives and party workers leaving the organisation. This needs to be arrested at the earliest, " he wrote.

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis and Sonia Gandhi has been struggling to steady this boat through these tempestuous times. But to counter BJP's crookedness, we need to have your young and dynamic leadership at the helm of affairs," he wrote.

Citing the upcoming elections to six states in nine months, Chennithala said Rahul Gandhi's coming back to the president post "will infuse unmatched enthusiasm among party cadres and will catapult the party towards recapturing the past glory."

Chennithala started his letter with a quote from Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India' and said that the re-discovery of India will happen only through Rahul Gandhi.

"'Without that passion and urge, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality, a settling down on lower levels of existence, a slow merging into non-existence. We become prisoners of the past and some part of its immobility sticks to us."

“These are the words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his epic creation, Discovery of India. It's sad that we are living in times, when the spirit of Indian-ness, which were carefully crafted by the makers of our Constitution led by your grandfather, are systematically undermined and undone by the present rulers of this Nation. As Panditji wrote, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality,” he wrote.

The Nation wants you Rahulji, and it is a clarion call not only from the rank and file of the party but also from all secular-minded, liberal, peace loving citizens of this great nation. It's time to capture their imagination. It's time to re-discover this nation and it is through you and you only, it will happen. It's time for the Re-Discovery of India, " Chennithala concluded.

