Chargesheet in Uthra murder case to be filed today

Kollam: A chargesheet will be filed in the Punalur court here on Thursday in the sensational Uthra murder case that rocked Kerala in May.

Uthra, a native of Anchal, was allegedly murdered by her husband Sooraj by orchestrating a snakebite. His father Surendran too has been named as one of the accused after he tried to destroy evidence. They are both in jail.

Uthra died of snakebite at her house in Anchal, Kollam on May 7. After his first attempt on March 2 failed, Sooraj, who had bought two venomous snakes for Rs 10,000 from an acquaintance, set out to finish the task again on May 7. Uthra was then recuperating at her parent's house after the first attack.

As Sooraj was present on both occasions, her family members became suspicious and a case was registered. Sooraj was later arrested on May 24.

On July 14, Sooraj confessed to killing his wife when brought at her residence for collecting evidence.

A Crime Branch probe revealed Sooraj had prior experience handling snakes and had researched the topic on YouTube several times in the months leading up to the murder.

Police also nabbed Suresh, a snake-catcher from Kalluvathukkal, from whom Sooraj had bought the snakes.

The chargesheet was prepared by the Rural District Crime Branch. The investigation was led by Dy SP A Ashokan. The government has appointed G Mohanraj as the special prosecutor for the case.