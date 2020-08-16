Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada opens roads to Kerala for inter-state travel

Mangaluru: After months of COVID-related restrictions in inter-state travel, the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has opened all border roads to Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The district authorities have allowed inter-state travel of daily commuters with some regulations related to COVID-19 norms.

As per the new order of Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, the commuters would have to secure monthly passes from the local gram panchayat, municipality or town panchayat for their daily travel.

They are also directed to record the details at the checkpost on entering and exiting the border.

The travellers would also have to undergo medical check-up and screening at the checkpost.

Those from Kerala who want to stay in Dakshina Kannada are required to get a pass from Seva Sindhu App and travel via Talapady and Jalsoor checkposts besides following quarantine guidelines of the Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, Kasaragod district administration, while allowing passes for inter-state travel, has made RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 test mandatory for commuters once in 21 days for inter-state travel.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has announced that it will conduct inter-state bus services between the two states during the Onam season from August 25 to September 6.

To know more details about the online ticket system and services available, click here.

