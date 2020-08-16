Kerala political leader takes Rs 4 lakh bribe, promises govt job in return

Thiruvananthapuram: A political leader in Kerala took Rs 4 lakh as bribe by promising a government job through the Public Service Commission (PSC), show documents obtained by Manorama News.

The transaction for facilitating the backdoor entry to a government post was properly recorded in a stamp paper.

Rajiv Joseph, a youth leader of a constituent party of the ruling alliance, is the one who decides how many lakhs are to be paid as bribe for each post, reveal the documents obtained by Manorama News.

There is an agreement on a stamp paper that shows Rs 4 lakh was demanded for a PSC job. An advance of Rs 3 lakh was transferred on June 15, 2019, from the Tripunithura bank account of the ‘first party’ to the Changanassery account of the ‘second party’ and the ‘second party’ acknowledges receipt of the amount, says the agreement.

The balance amount of Rs 1 lakh was later transferred on January 21, 2020, from the same Tripunithura account to the Changanassery account.

Over six months, the ‘second party’, thus, took Rs 4 lakh from the first party by promising a government job.

The agreement specifically mentions Rajiv Joseph, the state president of the youth wing of the Kerala Congress Scaria Thomas faction, as the ‘second party’ to the transaction.

Rajiv had promised the ‘first party’ a job through the PSC within four months, when the contract was finalised on June 15, 2019, after Rs 3 lakh was transferred to him. He took another Rs 1 lakh earlier this year to fulfil the ‘promise’.

When the promise was not kept for a long time, the affected parties contacted the leadership of the Kerala Congress Scaria Thomas faction. They insisted on an agreement when neither the party nor the ruling front showed interest in resolving the matter.