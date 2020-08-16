KSRTC to conduct inter-state services during Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will conduct inter-state services during the Onam holidays, in line with the COVID-19 norms.

The services will be conducted to Karnataka from August 25 to September 6.

The online ticket booking began on August 15. The services will be conducted by adhering to the COVID protocol set by Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments. An additional 10 per cent charge will have to be paid for the special service.

All passengers will have to register on the COVID Jagratha portal.

Passengers will have to wear masks throughout the journey. They will also need to install Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones before commencing the journey. If the services were to be cancelled due to fewer number of passengers, or if travel permission was denied for some reason, then the entire ticket fare would be refunded.

Services to Bengaluru

• 15:00 Thiruvananthapuram - Bengaluru (Kozhikode)

• 17:30 Kottayam - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem)

• 17:31 Pathanamthitta - Bengaluru (Palakkad - Salem)

• 16:45 Ernakulam - Bengaluru

• 20:00 Thrissur - Bengaluru (Palakkad - Salem)

• 21:00 Palakkad - Bengaluru (Salem)

• 07:35 Kannur - Bengaluru (Virajpet)

• 08:00 Kozhikode - Bengaluru (Sultan Bathery)

• 20:30 Kasaragod - Bengaluru (Sullia, Mercara, Mysore)

Services from Bengaluru

• 15:30 Thiruvananthapuram (Kozhikode)

• 15:45 Kottayam (Salem - Palakkad)

• 19:32 Pathanamthitta (Salem - Palakkad)

• 19:00 Ernakulam

• 20:00 Thrissur (Salem - Palakkad)

• 21:00 Palakkad (Salem)

• 09:05 Kannur (Virajpet)

• 23:45 Kozhikode (Sultan Bathery)

• 20:30 Kasaragod (Mysore, Mercara, Sullia)

Services along AC Road to resume

The KSRTC will resume services along the Alappuzha-Changanassery Road (AC Road) from Monday. The road transport had been affected for more than a week due to water logging. Though the KSRTC conducted service to Alappuzha from Changanassery on Sunday, there were fewer passengers.