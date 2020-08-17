Growing resentment among Kerala's IAS officials over police involvement in COVID-19 containment

Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment is brewing among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials over the 'unlawful' decisions being enforced by the police for COVID-19 containment in Kerala.

The police department has been given sweeping powers to implement COVID-19 norms in the state. Complaints have been raised that the police were taking action against even the revenue officials in the name of law enforcement.

The IAS officials have already apprised the higher-ups that collecting phone call details of COVID-19 infected was in violation of the Union Home Ministry's guidelines and amounted to contempt of court.

To read more on 'Why collecting call records of COVID-19 patients an intrusion into privacy, and unnecessary', click here.

They also pointed out that the police have not been able to contain the disease spread even in those jails that were fully under the control of the cops.

The Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram has reported more than 350 positive cases in the past few days.

Following objections raised by the Collectors, Revenue Principal Secretary issued an order that the Disaster Management Authority would collect the details.

The police had also issued a notice, cautioning that a case would be filed if the rush at Vattiyoorkavu village office in Thiruvananthapuram was not controlled. The Collector had complained against this to the Home Secretary, among others. After higher-ups intervened, the notice was withdrawn.

Two-weeks’ time

The two-weeks’ time given to the police for enforcing the COVID-19 norms ends Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had instructed to hand over tasks, such as surveillance akin to the Kasaragod model and preparing the contact list, to the police. The Chief Secretary had issued an order to the effect on August 3.

The number of positive cases on August 3 was 962. The number of cases on Sunday was 1,530.

The government had cautioned all officials, including Collectors, to strictly implement the decision and that action would be taken over any laxity.

The directive given to Collectors was to take steps in coordination with the district police chiefs.

Though the opposition and outfits in the health sector had objected to the move, the government did not back off from the decision.