Local body polls in Kerala likely by October

Thiruvananthapuram: The local body elections in Kerala are likely to be held in October after health experts and the health department gave a green signal in a meeting with State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran.

The new committees will have to assume office by mid November.

COVID-19 protocols will have to be strictly maintained and the health department will provide separate advisories for officials, political parties and voters, Bhaskaran said.

The commission has sought Rs 15 crore additional assistance from the government to put in place the facilities advised by the state health department.

Polling will be extended by one hour and each booth will have a maximum of 800 voters.

The extension of polling time would ensure that there is no overcrowding.

Social distancing should be maintained properly.

For house to house campaigns, political parties should not send more than two to three people.

Meanwhile, the commission has decided to go ahead with training of officials and the second round updation of voters list.

The commission held discussions with the Director of Health Services, health department officials and medical experts on holding the polls.

"We held discussions with medical department officials and health experts on whether polls can be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocol. They took a positive stand", Bhaskaran said, adding the poll schedule and election date would be decided after further consultations with all stakeholders.

There will be more discussions with health experts on each aspect of conduct of the election and a final date would be announced only after that.

The commission will soon call a meeting of all political parties, Bhaskaran said.

Except in Mattannur Municipality, about 2.62 crore voters will select representatives to 941 village councils, 152 blocks, 14 district panchayats, 85 municipalities and six municipal corporations.

The election process will have to be completed by November11.

(With PTI inputs)