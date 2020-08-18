Sabarimala: A trial will be conducted for entry to the Sannidhanam for the Thula masa puja in October if the state government grants permission for the Mandala makaravilak pilgrimage at Sabarimala, the Devaswom Board said.

An antigen testing centre for COVID will be set up at Nilakkal as part of the trial, it said.

If the review meeting convened by the chief minister grants the permission, then the board said it can conduct a trial in October for the Thula masa puja in association with the Health Department, Devaswom, police and revenue departments.

The entry to the Sannidhanam has been stopped since March in view of the COVID pandemic. This has put the Devaswom Board in a severe financial crisis, prompting it to consider allowing restricted entry to devotees for pilgrimage.

A high-level meeting convened by Minister Kadakampally Surendran had also suggested allowing restricted entry. After the meeting, the minister had announced that a COVID negative certificate will be mandatory for devotees if they are allowed entry after online registration.

Online booking for the virtual queue pass for darshan will begin in September.

A COVID negative person making a booking months in advance need not necessarily be free of the infection at the time of the visit. The antigen testing centre is to ensure visiting pilgrims are COVID negative.