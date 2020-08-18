Ten engaged in Karipur air crash rescue op test COVID-19 positive

Kozhikode: As many as 10 people who were engaged in the Karipur air crash rescue operations, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The Air India Express flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers crashed after overshooting the runway at Karipur airport on August 7.

According to health officials, six of the rescue workers came from Nettirepu, while four are from Kondotty in Malappuram.

People who took part in the rescue operations were asked to go in quarantine after two samples – one of an injured and another of a deceased - had returned positive. Two Fire and Rescue personnel who took part in the rescue operations were also tested positive.

There were 150 people who were advised to go into self isolation.

Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan and 21 of his staff tested COVID positive last week besides Malappuram District Police Chief U Abdul Kareem, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven of his Cabinet colleagues who arrived at the accident site on August 8, to go in quarantine. The CM later tested negative.

Both the collector and the district police chief had visited the Calicut International Airport many times after the crash.

The toll in the aircraft crash increased to 19 on Sunday night when a 68-year-old person under treatment for broken bones suffered a cardiac arrest.

There are 59 more survivors from the ill-fated aircraft still under treatment in various hospitals. The condition of seven is stated to be serious while one of them is on ventilator support.