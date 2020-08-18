KC(M) Jose faction MLAs to abstain from voting in RS polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction will stay away from the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Party MLA Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj will abstain from voting for either fronts, as per a decision taken by the party high-power committee.

The party stated that a final decision would be taken by the party’s assembly committee. But sources said the decision had already been taken.

Political circles were eager to know the stance of the Jose faction, now staying away from the United Democratic Front (UDF), in the RS election of August 24.

Some of the leaders were of the opinion that the faction should vote against the Congress candidate for the treatment meted out to it by the UDF. Later, the party decided to strike an ‘independent’ posturing so that it could project such an image in the Assembly later, too.

Also, some leaders were of the opinion that abstaining from voting was the apt response to the UDF and the Congress.

Whip likely

Roshy Augustine, MLA, who was the official whip before the split in the KC(M), is likely to issue a whip to all Joseph faction legislators too. The whip would direct the MLAs to stay away from voting. The Joseph faction may also issue a whip stating that the MLAs should vote for the Congress candidate. This faction had made PJ Joseph the whip.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will have a final say on the validity of the whips and the Speaker could take a decision only on the basis of that.

The Joseph faction expects the ECI decision to be favourable to them.

On the other hand, the Jose faction is upbeat as the Congress and the CPI(M) have indicated that they could accommodate the group in their fold. In this context, the faction deems it appropriate to wait till the opportune moment to take a final decision. Party insiders said the ‘independent’ stance would be the party’s strategy till then.