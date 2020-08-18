No exemption certificate issued for any baggage to UAE Consulate, says protocol officer

Kochi: The state protocol officer has informed the Customs that no exemption certificate was issued for any baggage from abroad to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram during the period of 2019-21.

The Customs team, probing the 30kg gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram, had sought the details of exemption certificates issued during the period when gold smuggling was carried out. The officer's report further said that none from the UAE Consulate or anyone else had sought exemption certificates during this period.

Vehicles to diplomatic offices in India; consignments containing safety equipment, communication gadgets, objects for exhibitions or musical programmes, construction materials or other items need to be authenticated by the Ministry of External Affairs or state protocol officer and issued exemption certificate, as per the revised protocol handbook of the Ministry.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Accused Swapna Suresh was arrested from the Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After allegations of Swapna’s close association with IAS official Sivasankar emerged, he was removed as Principal Secretary to the CM.

M Sivasankar

ED seeks info on housing complex



Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has shot off a missive to the Chief Secretary, seeking the MoU and related files of the housing complex being constructed by the UAE-based Red Crescent for the Life Mission Project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur.



The ED is probing the Rs 1 crore and 1kg gold seized from the joint bank locker of Swapna Suresh and the chartered account of Sivasankar.

Swapna said that the firm, that was awarded the contract for the construction of the flat complex, had given her Rs 1 crore as commission.

The aid of Rs 20 crore was promised after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the UAE, following the massive floods of 2018. The ED is probing how Swapna got a share of the commission from this project and who intervened to award the contract to the construction firm.

The project, which got the administrative approval, was changed later, the opposition had alleged.

The ED will check the contract details, middlemen and contract fee. The MoU signed between the Red Crescent and the Life Mission CEO on behalf of the state government would be also scrutinised.

It later emerged that the law department had noted that policy decision was needed before entering into a contract. The ED will also check if the central government's permission was sought before accepting aid from a foreign organisation, as per the rules.

The probe is being initiated after it was alleged that the guidelines were not adhered to while entering into the contract.

More money & gold in locker?



The probe team has received information that more money and gold were kept in the locker, jointly held by Swapna and Sivasankar's chartered accountant.



The chartered accountant had the key to this locker. Swapna had also said that the chartered accountant had asked her to keep the money in the locker instead of depositing it in the bank. The Enforcement Directorate also informed the court that further probe was needed to ascertain the statements that the bank locker was opened as per the directives of Sivasankar.

Swapna Suresh

Swapna ill?

Swapna Suresh suffered chest pain while she was being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate. She underwent medical tests and a slight variation was noted during the ECG.

After questioning, Swapna was presented before the principal sessions court and was remanded till August 28.

The court directed the district prison superintendent to provide medical treatment for the accused.

Co-accused in the case P S Sarith and Sandeep Nair were also remanded till August 28.

ED special prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan told the court that the investigation was in the preliminary stage and granting bail during this stage would adversely affect the probe.