Health dept tasked with implementing COVID-19 norms again

Thiruvananthapuram: The state health department has been tasked with implementing the COVID-19 norms again after a move to entrust the police to combat the disease spread failed to give the desired results.

As per Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's instructions, the police were given sweeping powers to enforce the COVID-19 norms from August 3 for two weeks. The number of COVID-19 patients on August 3 was 962. But on August 17, the number rose to 1,725. The total number of positive cases during this period was 20,229.

Once the police came on board, tasks such as preparing the contact list were upended. After the police move to collect phone details also ran into controversy, the health department has been tasked with implementing the preventive measures again.

The main step in the preventive measures is to quarantine those who were in contact with COVID-19 patients and reduce the chances of disease spread.

Around 4,700 health inspectors in the state were given this task.

But the CM had instructed during a high-level meet that the contact list should be prepared at each of the police stations instead of the health inspectors.

Though the police took over the tasks, the health inspectors continued to prepare the list as they didn't get any instruction from the health department.

The police collected the information from the health inspectors and other healthcare personnel, and passed it on to the seniors. Also, the health directorate did not get these data.

With the police reaping the benefits for the job they had done, the health inspectors stopped preparing the contact list in protest.

A review meet held the other day found that the preventive measures had suffered a setback. It was also found that the data from the primary and community healthcare centres were not being updated.

The health directorate shot off a missive to the respective offices on Thursday, pointing out that the contact lists were not updated despite repeated reminders. It was also instructed to collect data and report at the district-level daily.