Like Swapna, Life Mission bribe accused Khalid too was expelled from UAE consulate

Thiruvananthapuram: Investigating agencies have found that Khalid Mohammed Ali Shoukri, who was accused of receiving bribe in the Vadankancherry Life Mission Project deal with Red Crescent, was expelled from the UAE Consulate along with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh for financial fraud.

The consulate terminated Khalid, an Egyptian citizen, on June 30, 2019. After two days, Khalid took Rs. 3.5 crore from a firm in Kowdiar in the state capital and he arrived on a consulate car, sources said.

Khalid was earlier with the consulate in Indonesia before being shifted to Thiruvananthapuram as accountant.

Sources said he was not a diplomat and hence the visa and other documents were processed in the regular channels.

Sources said Khalid turned out to be a parallel power centre at the consulate. The consulate started getting complaints of financial misdeeds by Khalid and Swapna in 2009. Later, it was found that both of them were involved in malpractices, including in the processing of visas. Khalid was terminated first. He was in Kerala for a couple of days more and left for UAE on August 5.

Swapna was expelled from the services of the consulate on August 12. Swapna tried to wield her influence and even travelled to UAE to see if she could retain her employment.

She also had tried to rope in ‘influential’ people in the state administration to see if she could keep the consulate job.

In the midst of this, Swapna secured a job in the Space Park of the state government. Also, she liaised with the UAE consulate and helped it out with local work without the knowledge of the UAE government.

Swapna Suresh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has gathered evidence on how she organized the UAE Day activities at the consulate even while being employed with the state government.

Swapna is accused in the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case which came to light when the Customs made a seizure on July 5. The consignment, 30 kg of gold, arrived in a diplomatic baggage on June 30. The agencies believe that the smuggling ring, involving Swapna, Sandeep, Sarith, and many others had smuggled in heavy-duty gold consignments on various occasions.

The NIA is investigating whether the gold was being used to fund terror activities, including recruitment for terror and Jihadist organisations.

Apart from the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs too are investigating the case.

Swapna’s links to senior bureaucrats and political leaders and her shady deals in various projects are being looked into.