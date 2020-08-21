Swapna denied bail in ED's money laundering case

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the Trivandrum Airport gold smuggling case, has been denied bail in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court rejected her bail application after accepting the preliminary finding of the investigating officers that the money found in her locker in a bank in Thiruvananthapuram was black money.

While denying her bail, the court also pointed to her own statements that she had given to the agencies saying she was involved in planning conspiracies in India and abroad and that she was also a part of the gold smuggling racket.

The fact that the court could accept the statements made before the Enforcement Directorate as evidence also went against Swapna. The court also accepted the contention of the investigating team that the roles of top officials in the case should be investigated and that Swapna wielded great influence in the chief minister’s office.

Swapna's lawyer argued that the amount found in her locker was not black money and that it wasn’t against law to keep money in a bank locker.

Swapna claimed that the Consul General of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram had given her the amount as a gift from the commission he had received from the company awarded the contract for the Life Mission project.

Her lawyer argued that Swapna had earned the money and gold that were found in her locker by working since the age of 19 and by occupying some high-ranking posts in her career. The court, however, did not accept the argument.