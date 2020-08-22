CM, ministers may not get their salaries as they refuse to come under SPARK

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister, ministers and MLAs may not receive their salaries from this month as they have not been willing to be included under the government's payroll software SPARK.

The controls imposed by the treasury department through Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala (SPARK) to avoid duplication of salary bills reaching it has come as a setback to the ministers and MLAs.

The crisis, which has emerged ahead of the start of the distribution of salaries to government employees on Monday ahead of Onam, could even lead to clashes between the people's representatives and the treasury department.

The salary bill is prepared by SPARK using the 6-digit identification number known as PEN (permanent employee number) given to five-and-a-half lakh government employees in the state.

However, the ministers and MLAs are considered as self-drawing officers (SDO) and they have been given a six-digit number. They use this number to submit the bills and receive the salary.

Meanwhile, last month, the pay bills of employees were erroneously received twice through SPARC from about 30 government offices. Although the bills were passed by the treasury branches, they were cancelled to prevent the employees getting two salaries.

To prevent this from happening again, SPARK was tweaked to ensure a salary bill is passed only once under a PEN - it will block the bill if it is submitted a second time under the same number, even if it's a SDO.

Some ministers have same the numbers allotted for employees under SPARK.

In current scenario, if the first bill is submitted under the PEN of an employee, then the minister with the same SDO number will not get the salary. Similarly, if the minister's salary is processed first, then the employee with that number will not be paid.

Even though the treasury department has been demanding that the salaries of people's representatives be routed through SPARK since the time of the V S Achuthanandan government, the personal staff of the leaders have been opposing the move.

SPARK provides all details related to salary payments at the fingertips and it also helps disburse the payments quickly.

But ministers and other people's representatives are reluctant to come under SPARK as they don't want to be seen as government employees working for a salary.

Even Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who warned two days ago that salaries would not be paid from October if establishments fail to come under SPARK, has himself not initiated the steps to switch to the integrated payroll system.

Ministers get a monthly salary of Rs 90,367 and MLAs are paid Rs 70,000. They are entitled to allowances besides the salary.