Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to make crucial arrests in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case.

The ED is likely to make the arrests by Wednesday, after checking the information that will be submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

A team of NIA had recently returned after collecting details from Dubai on the gold smuggled to Kerala from Dubai and the money-laundering network behind this racket. These files would be handed to the Customs and ED, which are also probing the gold smuggling case.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in July. The NIA, which took over the probe on the directive of the Union Home Ministry, said that the proceeds of smuggling could be used to fund terror activities. Key accused P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been arrested in the case.

The NIA team also unofficially sought details from the officials, who were working at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram when the gold smuggling was carried out by a gang led by accused Swapna Suresh.

However, the NIA could not reportedly find any information on terror links from Dubai.

Third accused in the case Faisal Fareed is in the custody of the Dubai police. According to Faisal, his role in the case was only to allow the use of his organisation as a cover to conceal the gold in the diplomatic baggage.

Another accused Rabins Hameed had prepared the parcel to conceal the gold.