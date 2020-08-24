Inquiry against Jaleel: Reports of NIA, ED turned out to be crucial

Thiruvananthapuram: The damning report of Central agencies is what prompted the Union government to investigate Kerala Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel. The allegation against the Minister is that he received legally untenable aid form the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Central agencies had sought reports from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as they found that the Minister was in receipt of aid from the consulate.

Sources said the Union Ministries of External Affairs and Finance decided to investigate the minister after the Union Home Ministry received the report from the NIA and the ED. Reports said the Centre was also in receipt of several complaints in this regard.

The investigation would see if religious books were parcelled from foreign countries to India at the behest of the minister and whether he violated the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

The Central Intelligence had also reported the visit of some Ministers to the UAE Consulate without prior permission.

Jaleel's stance

Minister Jaleel said he welcomed any investigation and said a thorough inquiry would only help clear the air. "I have not committed any offence. If there are restrictions on foreign countries sending parcels to augment the exchange of religious pleasantries to India, the Centre should inform the respective countries of it. The religious texts sent by the Consulate are safe in two Masjids in Malappuram," Jaleel said.

The minister said he would return all the books, except the one taken by the Customs, if the Centre's policy restricted the distribution of religious texts as a cultural exchange gesture.

The minister's actions were under the scanner after it was known that Thiruvananthapuram airport smuggling accused Swapna Suresh visited the minister at his office multiple times. The NIA has sought the visuals from the Secretariat office of the Minister. The racket was busted by the Customs after officers seized a 30-kg gold consignment at the airport on July 5.