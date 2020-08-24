MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly's personal staff, Assembly employee test COVID positive

Thiruvananthapuram: The personal assistant of Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who represents Perumbavoor constituency in Kerala's Ernakulam district, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

An employee at the Kerala Assembly was also tested positive. The tests were done before Monday's one-day assembly session.

The MLA would go into quarantine after the session, the officials said.

The assembly is being convened adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

A medical team conducted rapid antigen tests on the members early in the morning. Visitors were not allowed for the session.

If a member tested positive, he or she could vote in the Rajya Sabha election and leave the assembly premises without participating in the other proceedings, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan told media persons on Friday.

During the session, each member is provided with separate seat, sanitiser, mask, face shield and a pair of gloves.