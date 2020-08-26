COVID-19: Kerala records highest single-day count of 2,476 on Wednesday, tally nears 65K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 2,476 cases, the Health department informed in a press statement.
The state also recorded 1,351 recoveries on the day.
It is the first time the state is reporting more than 2,400 cases. The previous single-day day record, 2,375, was on August 25.
Of the new cases, 2,243 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 175 among them is unknown.
As many as 64 infected persons came from abroad while 99 came from other states.
The state has reported 64,355 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 41,694 persons recovered. The remaining 22,344 patients are being treated in various hospitals.
The state also reported 13 deaths, taking the official toll to 257.
Sixty-nine health workers also tested positive in the state on Wednesday – 14 from Kasaragod, 10 from Thrissur, nine from Thiruvananthapuram, seven each from Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur, three in Pathanamthitta, two each from Kollam and Kozhikode, one in Wayanad.
From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On Tuesday, the numbers soared past 60K.
District-wise breakup of contact cases:
Thiruvananthapuram 445
Malappuram 332
Kozhikode 205
Thrissur 183
Alappuzha 164
Ernakulam 179
Pathanamthitta 145
Kottayam 134
Kollam 131
Kannur 111
Kasaragod 79
Palakkad 64
Idukki 50
Wayanad 21
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 201
Kollam 58
Pathanamthitta 43
Alappuzha 95
Kottayam 59
Idukki 13
Ernakulam 191
Thrissur 100
Palakkad 66
Malappuram 254
Kozhikode 150
Wayanad 32
Kannur 49
Kasaragod 40
COVID deaths
Out of the 13 deaths, 12 were from Thiruvananthapuram district alone. The only death outside Thiruvananthapuram district was of P P Abraham, 63, from Kannur.
The other deceased persons from Thiruvananthapuram have been identified as Thankappan Chettiyar, 80, from Palodu; Chellayyan, 85, from Parassala; Abdul Gaffoor, 83, from Chirayinkeezhu; Abdul Rasheed, 50, from Karakkamandapam; Devanesan, 74, from Vattavila; Lilli Bhai, 65, Uriyakodu; Omana, 65, from Chenkal; Siraj, 50 from Veliyannoor; Sarakutty, 79, from Puliyanthol; Abdul Latheef, 50, from Vettiyoorkaavu; Shijin, 26, from Puthukuruchi; and Mary, 72, from Poovar.
Testing and quarantine
A total of 1,89,781 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,72,135 are under home or institutional quarantine and 17,646 are in hospitals.
2,098 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.
The number of tests have been increased considerably. In the last 24 hours alone, 40,352 samples were tested.
So far, 15,25,792 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,69,312 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.
On Wednesday, 10 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 25 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 604 in the state.