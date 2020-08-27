Forget cracking Kerala secretariat fire, cops wade in clueless waters about a 2018 ashram fire

The controversy ignited by a recent fire outbreak in the Kerala government Secretariat has offered an insight into another fire incident that triggered a political uproar two years ago but fizzled out soon.

The Kerala police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case relating to the torching of the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

The incident on October 27, 2018, in which a few vehicles parked in front of the ashram were gutted, had triggered a controversy amid the raging Sabarimala agitation in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself visited the crime spot and levelled a charge that the perpetrators' aim was to eliminate Sandeepananda Giri, who had taken a strong stance in favour of the entry of women of all age groups to the Sabarimala shrine.

Sandeepananda Giri had also repeatedly charged the attack was the handiwork of the Sangh Parivar, as the right-wing supporters have been targetting him for his stances against their views.

Despite the chief minister's direct interference and the political overtones of the issue, the local police, which investigated the case, could not make any headway in the case for a year.

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch in October last year after Sandeepananda Giri met the chief minister to complain about the delay in the probe.

There is no breakthrough yet in the case – the police have not even named anyone as an accused.

Sandeepananda Giri

The case, first investigated by the then city police commissioner P Prakash, is now being dealt by Crime Branch detective inspector T Jayakumar.

"There is no breakthrough yet in the case. We haven't got any clue to zero in on a suspect. The crime branch is simultaneously following up the probe conducted by the local police as well as trying to find out if there are any fresh angles to the case," A Shanavas, SP, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram, told Onmanorama. Shanavas is the officer overseeing the investigation.

He said statements of several persons have been recorded as part of the investigation.

Asked about the suspicions raised by the complainant against the Sangh Parivar outfits, the officer said the police cannot jump into any conclusion based on allegations.

"The case was handed over to me only last month. I'm still studying the files," Jayakumar told Onmanorama, when asked about the status of the probe.

He said the COVID-19 situation had caused some delay in the probe and follow-up action will be taken on the investigation done so far.

Disappointed, but hopeful

Sandeepananda Giri, an open supporter of the CPM-led Kerala government, told Onmanorama he was a bit disappointed over the delay in the investigation.

However, he was optimistic that the perpetrators of the crime would be nabbed some day. He reiterated the charges the Sangh Parivar followers were behind the arson.

"It was a well-planned attack. There were crucial material evidence like handwritten posters against me and a wreath placed at the crime spot. It is a fact that the police could not get to the perpetrators through such evidence," he said.

No CCTV footage

Sandeepananda Giri said there was no CCTV footage as evidence as the system was damaged months before the attack.

"The CCTV system that was installed at the ashram had a very old technology. The attack happened at a time when we were planning to install a new system. I think it was known to all, including the police, that the CCTV cameras at the ashram were not functioning. A few days before the attack, when the Sangh Parivar announced a march to my ashram, the police had warned us against parking the vehicles on the compound," he said.

Conspiracy theories

The incident had triggered several conspiracy theories. The BJP, which was at the forefront of the agitations against the Kerala government over the Sabarimala row, had said that the entire incident was suspicious.

Sangh Parivar supporters still accuse Sandeepananda Giri of plotting the whole episode of fire with the aim of defaming them.

"If they are so sure about it, why do they keep mum on the delay in the probe. Why doesn't their MLA in the assembly demand a CBI probe into the incident to clear the cloud of suspicion over the Sangh Parivar," Sandeepananda Giri counters.