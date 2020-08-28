{{head.currentUpdate}}

Will take action when we get accurate info: CM on Life Mission project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that an investigation can be held into the alleged fraud in the Life Mission housing project only if the authorities receive accurate information.
"Currently, there are a lot of media reports. When we get accurate information, we will take action accordingly," the CM explained.

"If the central probe agencies instruct the state government to take some action, that will be done. The government signed the MoU with the Red Crescent (a UAE-based organisation).  The government only intervened in matters of the quality standards of the building, which is being constructed by the foreign agency. The government has no role in the current allegations,” he added.

The Life Mission’s housing project at Wadakkanchery came under the scanner after gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh said she had received Rs 1 crore as commission for the project. 
The CPM state secretariat had said that an investigation can be held into the allegations against the project. When asked about this, the CM said that both the party and the state government had the same stand on the issue.

Also, the CM's media adviser had said during a television debate that Rs 4.25 crore was the commission for the Life Mission project. Minister Thomas Isaac had also conceded this was right.

However, when reporters quizzed Pinarayi on this, he did not give a clear reply.

