CM Pinarayi announces 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Wishing all Malayalis around the world a prosperous Onam with equity and equality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a '100 days, 100 programmes' action plan during a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram.
Key points from the press meet:
• The government has tried to ensure that every Malayali is able to celebrate this Onam amidst the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• This is the fifth year of the LDF government. Though we abandoned the celebration of the fourth anniversary, we never stopped the development works for the public.
• 86 lakh food kits were distributed to poor households earlier. This year, 88 lakh households will benefit from this. The government will continue this for the next four months.
• Social Welfare Pension scheme is one of the main programmes organised by this government.
• We have increased the pension fund from Rs 600 to Rs 1300.
• The number of beneficiaries have increased from 35 lakh to 58 lakh during our tenure.
• Pension will be distributed on a monthly basis henceforth. The pension will also be increased by Rs 100.
• Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state will be upgraded with hospital-like amenities.
• COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) will be made more efficient.
• Daily CCOVID testing will be increased to 50,000.
• 10 new dialysis centres, 9 scanning centres, 2 cancer centres will be made functional.
• 153 family health centres to be inaugurated.
• 35 school buildings to be developed with 5 crore funding and 14 school buildings with 3 crore funding.
• 150 new courses to be allowed in aided colleges.
• APG University and Malayalam University will get a permanent campus.
• 11,400 schools to get hi-tech labs.
• 5,000 gram panchayat roads to be developed.
• Port office of Vizhinjam port to be opened
• Second part of Kuttanad project to be initiated
• Fifty more Kerala Chicken outlets to start operation
• Special rental arrangement for guest workers to be inaugurated
• 41 KIIFB projects to be inaugurated by November
• Kochi Metropolitan transport Authority to be inaugurated
• 10 sport stadiums to be inaugurated
• Mega Food Parks to come up in Palakkad and Cherthala
• Three projects worth Rs 28 crore in Sabarimala