CM Pinarayi announces 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Wishing all Malayalis around the world a prosperous Onam with equity and equality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a '100 days, 100 programmes' action plan during a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Key points from the press meet:

• The government has tried to ensure that every Malayali is able to celebrate this Onam amidst the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• This is the fifth year of the LDF government. Though we abandoned the celebration of the fourth anniversary, we never stopped the development works for the public.

• 86 lakh food kits were distributed to poor households earlier. This year, 88 lakh households will benefit from this. The government will continue this for the next four months.

• Social Welfare Pension scheme is one of the main programmes organised by this government.

• We have increased the pension fund from Rs 600 to Rs 1300.

• The number of beneficiaries have increased from 35 lakh to 58 lakh during our tenure.

• Pension will be distributed on a monthly basis henceforth. The pension will also be increased by Rs 100.

• Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state will be upgraded with hospital-like amenities.

• COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) will be made more efficient.

• Daily CCOVID testing will be increased to 50,000.

• 10 new dialysis centres, 9 scanning centres, 2 cancer centres will be made functional.

• 153 family health centres to be inaugurated.

• 35 school buildings to be developed with 5 crore funding and 14 school buildings with 3 crore funding.

• 150 new courses to be allowed in aided colleges.

• APG University and Malayalam University will get a permanent campus.

• 11,400 schools to get hi-tech labs.

• 5,000 gram panchayat roads to be developed.

• Port office of Vizhinjam port to be opened

• Second part of Kuttanad project to be initiated

• Fifty more Kerala Chicken outlets to start operation

• Special rental arrangement for guest workers to be inaugurated

• 41 KIIFB projects to be inaugurated by November

• Kochi Metropolitan transport Authority to be inaugurated

• 10 sport stadiums to be inaugurated

• Mega Food Parks to come up in Palakkad and Cherthala

• Three projects worth Rs 28 crore in Sabarimala