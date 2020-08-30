CM Pinarayi announces 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam

Thiruvananthapuram: Wishing all Malayalis around the world a prosperous Onam with equity and equality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a '100 days, 100 programmes' action plan during a press meet held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Unlike his usual sunset press meet, the chief minister, instead of briefing COVID-19 situation in the state, announced a special action plan of the LDF government for the next 100 days.

The government has tried to ensure that every Malayali is able to celebrate this Onam amidst the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinarayi said.

"This is the fifth year of the LDF government. Though we abandoned the celebration of the fourth anniversary, we never stopped the development works for the public," he said.

Key announcements:

• 86 lakh food kits were distributed to poor households earlier. This year, 88 lakh households will benefit from this. The government will continue this for the next four months

• Social Welfare Pension scheme is one of the main programmes organised by this government. The government has increased the pension fund from Rs 600 to Rs 1300. The number of beneficiaries have increased from 35 lakh to 58 lakh during our tenure

• Pension will be distributed on a monthly basis henceforth. The pension will also be increased by Rs 100

• Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state will be upgraded with hospital-like amenities.

• COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) will be made more efficient

• Daily COVID testing will be increased to 50,000

• 10 new dialysis centres, 9 scanning centres, 2 cancer centres will be made functional.

• 153 family health centres to be inaugurated

• 35 school buildings to be developed with 5 crore funding and 14 school buildings with 3 crore funding

• 150 new courses to be allowed in aided colleges

• Kerala hopes to resume functioning of schools by January 2021. For schools with over 500 students, new buildings will be constructed

• Students to be provided laptops through Vidyasree scheme

• APG University and Malayalam University will get a permanent campus

• 11,400 schools to get hi-tech labs

• All scholarships will be given without arrears

• 5,000 gram panchayat roads to be developed

• Port office of Vizhinjam port to be opened

• Second part of Kuttanad project to be initiated

• Fifty more Kerala Chicken outlets to start operation

• Special rental arrangement for guest workers to be inaugurated

• 41 KIIFB projects to be inaugurated by November. PWD roads worth Rs 1,451 crore to be opened for commutation. 156 kilometres of roads, 21 bridges to be inaugurated

• Kochi Metropolitan transport Authority to be inaugurated

• 10 sport stadiums to be inaugurated

• Mega Food Parks to come up in Palakkad and Cherthala

• Three projects worth Rs 28 crore in Sabarimala

• Floor prices to be announced for vegetable prices

• Alappuzha-Changanassery elevated highway to be constructed soon

• 66 tourism projects to be implemented in various districts

• The Kovalam Bakel Water route to be opened for transportation. First Electric Hybrid Cruise vessel, Water taxis will also become a reality

• The government has appointed 9,768 healthcare workers since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,200 house surgeons were also appointed. More will be employed in the upcoming days if the need arises.

• Special Task Force to be established for bringing Special Rules to 11 firms under PSC. 1,000 posts to be created in college, higher secondary schools.

• 50,000 jobs to be generated in agricultural sector

• Rs 961 crores from state's disaster relief fund to be allotted for rural roads.

• 1.5 lakh drinking water connections will be given.

• 25,000 houses to be completed under Life Mission project

• 1000 Janakiya hotels to be inaugurated

• 300 crore interest subsidy to be distributed

• GAIL pipeline to be inaugurated