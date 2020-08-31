COVID-19: 1,530 new cases reported in Kerala on Monday, 1,693 recover

Kerala reported 1,530 new cases and 1,693 recoveries on Monday.

Here's the break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 221 (contact case: 208)

Ernakulam - 210 (198)

Malappuram - 177 (167)

Alappuzha - 137(117)

Kollam - 131 (116)

Kozhikode - 117 (106)

Pathanamthitta - 107 (97)

Kasaragod - 103 (84)

Kottayam - 86 (84)

Thrissur - 85 (83)

Kannur - 74 (72)

Palakkad - 42 (32)

Wayanad - 25 (20)

Idukki - 15 (13)

While 54 came from abroad, 80 came from other states. 1,367 contracted the virus through contact.

The source of 136 cases is not clear.

Seven COVID deaths were also recorded in the state on Monday. They are Stellus, 52, of Vettuthura in Thiruvananthapuram; Gunamani, 65, of Kanyakumari; Ramani, 70, of Edamon, Kollam; and Ali Koya, 66, of Mankavu, Kozhikode, who died on August 27; John, 83, of Thirumala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Suresh, 32, of Chaikkottukonam, Thiruvananthapuram who died on August 28; and K T Abubacker, 64, of Puthiyangadi, Kozhikode, who died on August 21.

With this, the official death toll in the state rose to 294.

Twenty-nine health workers too contracted the virus. They include eight from Ernakulam district, seven from Thiruvananthapuram district, five from Kannur district, and three each from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, and one each from Kollam, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts.

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 374

Kollam - 108

Pathanamthitta - 72

Alappuzha - 75

Kottayam - 90

Idukki - 23

Ernakulam - 90

Thrissur - 125

Palakkad - 114

Malappuram - 253

Kozhikode - 197

Wayanad - 28

Kannur - 88

Kasaragod - 56

With this, 51,542 have been cured of the virus so far while 23,488 are still undergoing treatment.

There are currently 1,98,843 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,79,477 are under home/institutional quarantine while 19,366 are in hospitals. 1,811 were admitted in hospital on Monday.

In wake of the rising cases, testing too have been ramped up in the state. During the last 24 hours, 18,027 samples were tested.

So far, 16,85,203 samples were tested in the state. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,78,076 samples were tested from various priority groups.

Two new regions have been designated as hotspots in the state.