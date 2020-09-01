Kerala records 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 2,111 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 76,525 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,140 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,111 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 53,653 people recovered from the disease, while 22512 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 227

Malappuram – 191

Ernakulam – 161

Kozhikode – 155

Thrissur – 133

Kannur – 77

Kottayam – 62

Palakkad – 42

Alappuzha – 32

Kollam – 25

Kasaragod – 15

Pathanamthitta – 12

Wayanad – 8

Idukki – No case reported