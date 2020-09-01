Kerala records 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 2,111 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 76,525 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,140 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,111 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
So far, 53,653 people recovered from the disease, while 22512 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state.
District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram – 227
Malappuram – 191
Ernakulam – 161
Kozhikode – 155
Thrissur – 133
Kannur – 77
Kottayam – 62
Palakkad – 42
Alappuzha – 32
Kollam – 25
Kasaragod – 15
Pathanamthitta – 12
Wayanad – 8
Idukki – No case reported