Kerala records 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 2,111 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 76,525 on Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,140 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,111 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 53,653 people recovered from the disease, while 22512 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 1059 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 158 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 20 healthcare workers (six from Kannur, five from Thrissur, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, one each from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad) also contracted the virus.

Today's case count also include nine INHS employees from Ernakulam and two Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel from Kannur.

Of the 1,140 cases reported on Tuesday, 14 people came from abroad, while 36 came from other states.

The minister also confirmed four more deaths on Tuesday. The official death toll now stands at 298.

The deceased were identified as N V Francis, 76, from Ernakulam, Jeevakyan, 64, from Kasaragod, K Rameshan, 45, from Kasaragod and Soman, 67, from Thiruvananthapuram.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 227 (contact cases: 221)

Malappuram – 191 (186)

Ernakulam – 161 (143)

Kozhikode – 155 (144)

Thrissur – 133 (121)

Kannur – 77 (59)

Kottayam – 62 (61)

Palakkad – 42 (40)

Alappuzha – 32 (31)

Kollam – 25 (21)

Kasaragod – 15 (15)

Pathanamthitta – 12 (11)

Wayanad – 8 (6)

Idukki – No case reported

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 394

Malappuram – 286

Kozhikode – 240

Alappuzha – 302

Palakkad – 153

Ernakulam – 134

Thrissur – 120

Kottayam – 115

Kannur – 97

Kasaragod – 87

Pathanamthitta – 78

Kollam – 67

Wayanad – 24

Idukki – 14

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 14,137 samples have been tested. In total, 16,97,042 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,78,270 samples collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 1,96,582 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,77,488 are home/institutional quarantined and 19,094 hospitalised. As many as 1466 people were hospitalised since Monday.

11 new places were designated as hotspots on Tuesday, while 12 LSGs were excluded from the list. The state presently has 580 hotspots.