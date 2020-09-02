Gold smuggling case: NIA inspects Secretariat, checks links to offices of ministers

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling, visited the Secretariat for the third time to find out about the offices the accused in the case went to and the officials they interacted with.



The NIA team did a preliminary examination of the CCTV footage on Tuesday, a public holiday in the state, and figured out where the 83 cameras in the Secretariat have been installed. It also inspected the protocol office that had caught fire last week.

NIA officials said they would send a letter within two days with details of the CCTV cameras whose footage they would require.

The NIA representatives arrived around 10 am with technical experts from C-DAC. They completed the inspection and returned around 4 pm.

They examined the server room and the control room at the Secretariat and their CCTV footage.

They checked if the recorded CCTV footage was safe, if it could be tampered with, and if there was sufficient capacity to store the visuals.

Once the NIA receives the required CCTV footage, it will be able to ascertain how many times the gold smugglers visited the Secretariat and whom they met.

Although it is difficult to copy a year’s footage from all the CCTV cameras at the Secretariat, the NIA will have to be provided with the visuals from the cameras the agency points out and of the days it will list.

The inspection took place in the presence of the secretaries of Public Administration and IT. Officials from the Secretariat’s Housekeeping Division and the Server Room were also present. The NIA arrived at the Secretariat after giving notice to the secretary of Public Administration.

The NIA’s earlier two visits were for giving a letter to the Chief Secretary requesting CCTV footage and for seeking details of diplomatic parcels that arrived in the name of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.