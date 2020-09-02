Gold smuggling case: UAE visa stamping centres now under NIA, ED radar

Kochi: Investigating agencies are examining the contracts and operations of the visa stamping centres of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram as part of their inquiries into the gold smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are examining if Swapna Suresh had any involvement in securing the visa stamping contracts for UAFX Solutions and Fourth Force despite two leading financial institutions in Kerala being interested in offering the service.

The agencies believe the private financial institutions in Kerala did not get the visa stamping centre contract due to the involvement of the business partner of Mohammad Anoop, a native of Vennala in Kochi who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in Bengaluru.

The same business partner had invested in the restaurant that Anoop had started in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru]. According to the information obtained by the investigation team, the person had made investments in the UAE visa stamping centre in Thiruvananthapuram also.

If the investigation agencies obtain evidence of the link between Anoop's business partner and Swapna Suresh, then the gold smuggling case could have serious political consequences, said officials.

Those going to the UAE from the five south Indian states, including Kerala, are charged between Rs 15,000-20,000 per head for visa stamping and other services.

In addition, such centres also charge a commission for acting as intermediaries to resolve the financial disputes with employers and to ensure safe transfer of investments of those returning to India.

Swapna, in her statements to the investigating agencies, said that the bank deposits in her name that the NIA found included commissions paid by UAFX and Fourth Force. However, investigation teams believe the amount was meant for someone else as Swapna had not used it for her personal needs.