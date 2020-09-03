COVID-19: 1,553 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 1,950 recover

Kerala recorded 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 1,950 recoveries on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his evening briefing.

Ten deaths were also reported in the state on Thursday due to COVID-19.

The CM said that the test positivity rate had gone up in the past two days comparatively.

"We should not let our guard down seeing a drop in the daily numbers of positive cases. This trend is due to the reduced number of tests since lesser number of people turned up to give samples during the Onam holidays," the CM said.

The CM also said that some studies claimed the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala would go up further in October.