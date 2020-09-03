COVID-19: 1,553 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 1,950 recover

Kerala recorded 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 1,950 recoveries on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his evening briefing.

Ten deaths were also reported in the state on Thursday due to COVID-19.

The CM said that the test positivity rate had gone up in the past two days comparatively.

"We should not let our guard down seeing a drop in the daily numbers of positive cases. This trend is due to the reduced number of tests since lesser number of people turned up to give samples during the Onam holidays," the CM said.

The CM also said that some studies claimed the number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala would go up further in October.

Of the new cases, 1,391 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 156 is yet to be traced.

Twenty-eight of the newly infected came from abroad while 90 came from other states.

Ten deaths were also reported in the state on Thursday taking the official toll to 315.

The state has reported 78,010 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 57,732 persons recovered. The remaining 21,516 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Key points from CM”s press meet:

• Test positivity rate in Kerala is above 8. We should strive to bring this down to 5.

• In the last 1 month, we recorded more than 50% of the total cases. COVID cases are surging in the state, CM said.

• Though we have been able to contain the widespread of the virus, the threat remains.

• Experts had forecasted earlier that by September, we are likely to see 10,000+ cases single-day spike. We have been able to avert that.

• It is uncertain if cases have surged in the days of the Onam when our interactions with people had increased.

• Though the new unlock phase has seen many relaxations, each individual should take the necessary precautions to not only keep themselves safe, but also those around them.

• We must pledge to heed the directives of the health department and ensure that priority group members in our homes and vicinity are taken care of.

• The next 14 days will be crucial. State machinery has been reinforced to mitigate the threats posed by a larger community spread.

• We had made it mandatory that all shops/restaurants keep a register of all those who came in. But there were several setbacks for this, we noticed. An experiment in Kozhikode has shown a good result - using QR codes. We are trying to implement this system in other places too.

• As many as 7477 incidents of not wearing a mask has been reported across the state today. Wearing a mask is not to protect oneself, but also those around them.

• Cases wherein people violated quarantine too are on the rise.