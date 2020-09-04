{{head.currentUpdate}}

Anoop, Bineesh Kodiyeri spoke often over phone, records reveal

Thiruvananthapuram / Kozhikode: Phone records have revealed that Anoop Mohammad, the accused in the Bengaluru drug case, used to call Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM’s Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, regularly.

Anoop made the calls from his number 78299 44944 to Bineesh Kodiyeri's mobile number ending in 456.

On August 1, the two spoke twice over the phone. The second call lasted 196 seconds.

He then spoke for 488 seconds at 11pm on August 13.

Then on August 19, two days before his arrest, he called Bineesh five times between 12.53pm and 1.28pm. The duration of the calls ranged from eight seconds to 1 minute. Anoop was arrested on August 21.
During lockdown, Anoop distributed drugs in Kochi through film industry youths

It is alleged the Bineesh gave financial assistance to Anoop Mohammad under the cover of his financial institution in Bengaluru. Bineesh started the entity in 2015 by joining hands with Anas Valiyaparambath, who is a partner in his company.

Bineesh has revealed that he knew Anoop Mohammad well and they had been friends for years. Anoop had called two days before his arrest saying he did not have money to return home, Bineesh said. He admitted he helped his friend with Rs 15,000.

