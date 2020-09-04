Kuttanad, Chavara bypolls to be held in Oct-Nov with Bihar elections

Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: The pending byelections at Kuttanadu and Chavara Assembly constituencies in Kerala will be held at the same time as the Bihar Assembly elections, State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said.

The CEO said that the submission of nomination will be made online for the elections. A guideline will be issues for election campaigning in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Kuttanad and Chavara seats fell vacant following the deaths of Thomas Chandy and N Vijayan Pillai, both belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front. The outcome of the bypolls would not affect the composition of the state legislature, where the CPM-led LDF has a comfortable majority.

Kuttanad and Chavara are in Alappuzha and Kollam districts respectively.

The current Kerala Assembly's term would expire on May 19, 2021.

The Central Election Commission had announced earlier on the day that pending bypolls in 65 constituencies and the Bihar Assembly polls will be held "around the same time".

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issued," a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time," it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

