Gold smuggling case: NIA on the lookout for guests at Swapna's parties

hiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating who all took part in the parties organised by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and her gang in Thiruvananthapuram.

The probe was initiated after another gold smuggling accused K T Ramees' name cropped up in the recent drug case too. The cops would check who all were with Ramees at these parties.

Certain people, who were closely associated with Swapna's gang, were summoned to the police club on Saturday and questioned. Also, a team lead by NIA DySP C Radhakrishna Pillai carried out an inspection of the flat complex near the Secretariat.

M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the chief minister, also lived in this flat complex. Swapna was allotted a flat in this building allegedly on Sivasankar's recommendation. Several accused in the gold smuggling case routinely gathered at this flat.

Also, the team specifically checked the CCTV images of certain blocks at the Secretariat the other day. Senior IT officials of the NIA also accompanied the team.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30kg gold from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in July. Swapna Suresh, who had been on the run after her name cropped up in the case, was arrested from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, a special team from the UAE will head to Thiruvananthapuram to probe the irregularities at the UAE Consulate. The team is likely to check on the recruitments and the bank accounts started in the name of the Consulate.

ED questions owners of finance firm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the owners of a finance firm, which had been awarded the visa stamping contract of the UAE Consulate. They were summoned for questioning in Kochi after drug and hawala links to the gold smuggling case emerged.

The owners were asked about the various deals of the firm. These people are said to be closely associated with a senior political leader's son.

This firm was awarded the contract when Swapna was working at the Consulate. A new firm was started in the Consulate using a money exchange licence of a vehicle dealer in the city.

There are three owners for the firm in the Consulate. However, it is suspected that Swapna and the political leader's son have benami partnership in it.

The NIA and Customs had questioned the officials of this firm on July 15 and 16.

The report on the steps taken thus far in the case has been submitted at the ED office in Delhi. The team is waiting for the approval from higher-ups to take further action in the case.