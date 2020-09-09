Kerala reports record 3,402 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, tally crosses 95K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded it's highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,402 new infections. This is the third time that the state is registering a number past the 3000-mark.

While 2,058 patients were cured of COVID-19, 12 deaths were also recorded on Wednesday taking the official toll to 384, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 3,120 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 235 among them is unknown. As many as 46 infected persons came from abroad while 133 came from other states.

The state has reported 95,917 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 70,921 persons recovered. The remaining 24,549 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

An alarming 88 health workers also tested positive in the state on Wednesday – 26 from Thiruvananthapuram, 23 from Kannur, eight from Kasaragod, six each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, five from Kozhikode, four from Kollam, two from Pathanamthitta, one each from Alappuzha and Palakkad.

District-wise breakup of today's contact cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 502

Kollam 348

Thrissur 315

Kozhikode 315

Ernakulam 254

Kasaragod 242

Alappuzha 213

Kannur 199

Kottayam 191

Malappuram 182

Pathanamthitta 153

Palakkad 113

Wayanad 72

Idukki 21

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 613

Kollam 323

Pathanamthitta 116

Alappuzha 83

Kottayam 91

Idukki 24

Ernakulam 105

Thrissur 145

Palakkad 87

Malappuram 150

Kozhikode 88

Wayanad 25

Kannur 67

Kasaragod 141

From January 30, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state, it took 168 days, or five-and-a-half months to reach the 10K-mark on July 16. However, it took only 12 more days to cross the 20,000 tally. The numbers doubled to 40K on August 14. On September 4, the numbers soared past 80K.

COVID deaths

Twelve more died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Ahmad Rifay, 65, from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram; Rajan, 40, from Kasaragod; Rajan, 40, from Kasaragod; Mariyumma, 66, from Arikodi in Kasaragod; Hassainar, 61, from Chengala in Kasaragod; Sreejith, 21, from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Devaki, 97 from Thrissur; Neelakanda Sharma, 68, from Manakkad in Thiruvananthapuram; CA Hassainar, 66, from Kasaragod; Santha, 70, from Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram; Mohanan, 70, from Thiruvananthapuram; Floramma, 76, from Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram; and Lilli, 57, from Kalamassery in Ernakulam.

With this, the official toll has risen to 384 in the state.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,02,801 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,83,921 are under home or institutional quarantine and 18,880 are in hospitals.

2,751 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 19,78,316 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 1,85,821 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts.

In the last 24 hours alone, 45,949 samples were tested.

On Wednesday, 23 more regions have been converted into hotspots and 21 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 570 in the state.