Kerala CM Pinarayi tests negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during a meeting. File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested negative for COVID-19.

The CM had been under observation after the infection was confirmed in Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac on September 6. All those who had been in contact with the Finance Minister were isolated.

This is the second time that the CM is getting tested for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister had earlier undergone the antigen test after he visited the Calicut International Airport, following the plane crash last month.

