Senior minister's son got a share of Rs 4 crore Life Mission commission

Kozhikode: The central investigation agencies investigating the Trivandrum airport gold smuggling case have obtained information that the son of a senior state minister is among those who allegedly shared the Rs 4 crore believed to have been paid as commission for a Life Mission project.

The agencies have got their hands on pictures that show that the minister’s son shared a close friendship with Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the gold smuggling case. They believe that the pictures were taken in the room of a hotel in the state capital owned by prominent film stars.

It is learnt that the agencies are investigating this and that the minister’s son will be summoned for questioning to obtain more evidence of his dealings with Swapna.

Investigating officials believe he played a key role in the change of hands of the Rs 4 crore commission in the Life Mission deal, which was done before the minister was scheduled to attend a meeting in Dubai.

Swapna Suresh, the minister's son and another intermediary were in the hotel room. Out of the Rs 2 crore initially handed over to them as commission, the intermediary was promised Rs 30 lakh. The pictures came out when the minister’s son did not keep the promise. The investigation team got some of these pictures.

The investigation team believes that the minister's son was the one who acted as the mediator between building company Unitac and UAE-based Red Crescent in the Life Mission deal. Unitac won the building contract for the Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery. Red Crescent signed an agreement with the company to provide Rs 20 crore as funding for the project. About Rs 4 crore from the amount is said to have been paid as commission to parties that helped Unitac win the contract.

The minister's son is also the chairman of a leading resort in Kannur. Investigators say there are indications that the director of the UAE Consulate visa stamping agency UAFX, which is under investigation in the gold smuggling case, is also a partner in the resort.

In her statement to the investigations agency, Swapna has stated that the amount found in her bank locker was the commission she was paid for helping UAFX get the visa stamping contract.

The Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, which came to light on July 5, is being investigated by three central agencies — Customs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Enforcement Directorate. It is learnt that all the three agencies have obtained evidence of the minister's son's connection with Swapna Suresh.