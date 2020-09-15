Highly transmissible COVID-19 virus detected in Kerala: CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the presence of COVID-19 virus with higher transmission rate has been detected in the state.

This was revealed in a genetic study conducted among the patients in the northern districts of Kerala. The study was conducted in coordination with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi.

As the risk of disease spread is high, the elderly should be given more care. Otherwise the fatality rate might increase, the CM cautioned.

In the wake of this study, Break the Chain should be made more stringently followed. The study will be extended to other districts in the state as well. The state has expedited the steps to set up COVID first line treatment centres (CFLTC) in all districts as the number of cases is increasing, the CM added.

Mandatory quarantine for migrant workers

The government has said that migrant workers, returning to Kerala, should undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine. Their details should also be registered on the COVID Jagratha portal.

Contractors should provide quarantine facilities for migrant workers they are bringing to the state. Also, ensure that the workers undergo the tests. Other workers, who are not on contract, should bear their own expenses for quarantine and testing. The General Administration Department has issued an order in this regard.

Workers, who do have COVID test certificates, should undergo antigen tests within five days of returning to the state.

The information given on the COVID-19 jagratha portal would be available on the labour department's athithi portal as well.

Higher positivity rate

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is higher than the national average. The state TPR in September second week is 8.79 per cent, while the national average is 8.45 per cent. TPR refers to the number of positive cases in every 100 tests.

The August TPR was at 5.7 per cent. However, it increased to 6.56 per cent by the first week of September. The highest positivity rate is in Malappuram - 16 per cent, followed by Kasaragod (14.3%), and Thiruvananthapuram (13.6%). The lowest positivity rate is in Idukki (4%), Wayanad (5%) and Pathanamthitta (6.2%) districts.

TPR shot up as the testing has been ramped up.

Also, the doubling time of COVID cases has reduced to 23.2 days. During the first week of September, this was 27.9 days.

Doubling time of cases in Kannur and Kollam districts reduced drastically compared to the period before Onam.

More cases in Malappuram

Most number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Malappuram on Monday, 482.

District-wise data: Kozhikode (382), Thiruvananthapuram (332), Ernakulam (255), Kannur (232), Palakkad (175), Thrissur (161), Kollam (142), Kottayam (122), Alappuzha (107), Idukki (58), Kasaragod (56), Wayanad (20), and Pathanamthitta (16).