{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

KT Ramees granted bail, not allowed to leave jail due to NIA investigation

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
KT Ramees
KT Ramees
SHARE

Kochi: KT Ramees, one of the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday. Ramees will however, not be allowed to leave the jail during the period due to the ongoing NIA investigation.

Swapna Suresh, another accused in the case and Ramees had been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Sunday after they complained of health issues. They were both sent back to jail from the hospital after the Medical Board certified that they did not face any critical ailments.

Meanwhile, another accused in the gold smuggling case Muhammed Anwar was released to NIA custody till Friday.

The court granted permission for the same after the NIA requested custody of the accused to question him on the basis of digital evidence.

Though the agency requested the court's permission to question Swapna, her medical report was not submitted in court.

The decision on this regard will be made after the jail superintendent submits her medical report.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES