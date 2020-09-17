COVID-19 toll rises to 490 in Kerala with 10 new deaths on Thursday

The state recorded ten deaths on Thursday taking the official toll to 490.

The test results of Jayakumari, 63, from Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram and Jacob, 89, of Engandiyoor in Thrissur, who died on September 13; Nizamuddeen, 49, of Kottappuram in Thiruvananthapuram, who died on September 14; Mariyakkutty, 75, from Malappuram, who died on September 15; Houwa Umma, 73, of Kallumthazham in Kollam, Abdullah, 64, of Valayam in Kozhikode, and Jameela, 62, of Prakkulam in Kollam, who died on September 9; Sasidharan Nair, 75, of Kulakkada in Kollam, and Sainulabdeen, 67, of Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram, both died on September 10; and Abbas, 74, of Kodungalloor in Thrissur, who died on September 11, returned positive on Thursday.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.