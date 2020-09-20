Income Tax Department also joins investigations in gold-smuggling case

Kochi: After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Customs Department, the Income-Tax Department has also started an investigation in the case related to the seizure of 30 kg of gold from a diplomatic parcel at the Thiruvananthapuram airport cargo complex on July 5.

The department has filed an application in the Economic Offences court saying the source of the money and valuables of the main accused in the case, including Swapna Suresh, are not clear. It has sought the court's permission to question the accused.

In its application, the Income-Tax department said it wants to question Swapna Suresh, P S Sarith, Sandeep Nair, K T Ramees, Hamjad Ali, Mohammad Jalal, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Anwar and E Saidalavi, all accused in the case.

The department said the sources of the money and properties of the accused are not clear and that they have violated the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

The Income-Tax Department told the court that it suspected that the accused owned benami assets and that a detailed inquiry is needed in the matter.

CBI may also join investigations

There are indications that the CBI is also likely to investigate the gold-smuggling case.

The agency will investigate if any officials at the Thiruvananthapuram airport were involved in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic luggage.

Shafi reveals how smuggling was done

P Mohammad Shafi, an accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold-smuggling case, has told the NIA that gold was brought at least 20 times through diplomatic parcels and that the total quantity smuggled was 88.5 kg. Shafi also explained how the diplomatic luggage was prepared to smuggle gold, the NIA said in its report to court.