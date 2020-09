COVID-19 toll rises to 592 in Kerala with 20 new deaths on Wednesday

Twenty more deaths were reported in Kerala on Wednesday. According to the Kerala Health Department, 592 people have so far died due to the pandemic.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh (37) of Ayur in Kollam who died on August 22; Pauloson (68) of Puthukurichi in Thiruvananthapuram who died on August 27; Saleela (49) of Peroorkada in Thiruvananthpuram who died on August 29; Mythili (85) of Vadakara in Kozhikode who died on September 3; Sulfath (57) of Thattamala in Kollam who died on September 8; Irshad Babu (40) from Kozhikode who died on September 9; P Srimathi (85) of Bepur in Kozhikode who died on September 11, Moosa Koya (83) of Parappail in Kozhikode who died on September 14; Nafisa (78) of Panthirankavu in Kozhikode who died on September 15; Abdulla (74) of Madasseri in Kozhikode who died on September 15; Mehmood (70) of Vadakara in Kozhikode who died on September 16; A P Raveendran (84) of Muttangal West of Kozhikode who died on September 17; Muhammad (68) of Puthuppadi in Kozhikode who died on September 17; Koran (68) of Pilassery in Kozhikode, Moothoran (86) of Kattipara in Kozhikode, Mohanan (64) of Peyad in Thiruvananthapuram who died on September 18; Aishabi (81) from Kozhikode who died on September 19; Shanmugan (71) of Padavanad in Malappuram, Susamma Raju (62) of Pooyappilly in Kollam who died on September 20; Abdul Salam (45) of Kottakal in Malappuram who died on September 21.

More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain if they are COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, the department said in a statement.