NIA inspects C-APT office, collects documents of vehicle which transported religious texts

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday once again inspected the state-run C-APT office, which was engaged in distributing copies of religious texts across the state after procuring them through the diplomatic channel.

The NIA is currently examining the documents of the vehicle used for transporting the religious texts.

The NIA also registered the statements of former C-APT director M Abdul Rahman.

This is the second time the NIA is inspecting the C-APT(Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing & Training) office.

The agency had earlier questioned a few staff members at the centre, including the store keeper.

Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who has been questioned once by the Enforcement Directorate and the NIA, had said that he knew Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

He had agreed to distribute copies of the Quran and the dates brought from the UAE after the Consulate officials sought his help in the matter. C-APT had distributed 32 packages of religious texts in its vehicle under the instruction of the minister.

The Customs had earlier inspected the office and questioned the owner and driver of the vehicle.