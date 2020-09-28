Kerala records 4,538 new COVID-19 cases, 3,347 recoveries on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,79,922 on Monday, with the state reporting 4,538 fresh cases. The state also registered 3,347 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,21,268 people recovered from the disease, while 57,879 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

The COVID-19 statistics were collected early on Monday due to a review meeting. This is perhaps the reason for the slight dip in the daily figures, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Case fatality rate (O.4%) in Kerala is better than the Indian average. However, the case per million rate is not too promising, he said.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,246 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 249 are unknown, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, 67 healthcare workers (20 from Kannur, 17 from Thiruvananthapuram, nine from Ernakulam, six from Kozhikode, five from Thrissur, three from Kasaragod, two each from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Malappuram, one from Wayanad) also contracted the virus. Twelve Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) employees in Ernakulam district also tested positive.

The chief minister also confirmed 20 more deaths on Monday. The official death toll now stands at 697.

The COVID-19 spread has been rapid in the past few days. In this context, containing the spread of the disease is extremely important, the chief minister said.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode – 918 (contact cases – 908)

Ernakulam – 537 (504)

Thiruvananthapuram – 486 (463)

Malappuram – 405 (389)

Thrissur – 383 (372)

Palakkad – 378 (307)

Kollam – 341 (340)

Kannur – 310 (256)

Alappuzha – 249 (239)

Kottayam – 213 (208)

Kasaragod – 122 (111)

Idukki – 114 (76)

Wayanad – 44 (42)

Pathanamthitta – 38 (31)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 645

Thiruvananthapuram – 506

Malappuram – 421

Alappuzha – 349

Thrissur – 240

Ernakulam – 220

Palakkad – 200

Kollam – 182

Pathanamthitta – 150

Kannur – 124

Kottayam – 122

Kasaragod – 89

Wayanad – 63

Idukki – 36

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 36,027 samples have been tested, a health department statement said on Monday.

In total, 28,04,319 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 2,02,157 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 2,32,450 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,03,330 are home/institutional quarantined and 29,120 hospitalised. As many as 3,255 people were hospitalised since Sunday.

Fifteen new places were designated as hotspots on Monday, while ten regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 660 hotspots.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• It is unfortunate that the Kerala Police, which has to play an important in containing the disease, had to concentrate on law enforcement in the past few days

• Kerala has to adopt stringent measures to keep the situation under control. Shop owners have to ensure that social distancing norms are maintained in their respective shops.

• The government may be forced to shut down the shops if the COVID protocol is not followed.

• The maximum number of persons permitted in weddings and funerals will remain 50 and 20 respectively.

• Health workers, local body workers, volunteers and revenue officials have been working round-the-clock since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

• Government employees of gazetted rank will henceforth be asked to help in COVID containment strategies to offer relief to the existing workforce fighting the pandemic.

• The government will be forced to increase the fine if people continue not wearing masks.

• 225 COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) are operating in the state currently for asymptomatic patients and patients with lesser symptoms.

• The government is contemplating the establishment of post-COVID clinics for people who suffer from ailments after they recover from COVID-19.

• The situation is worsening in Kozhikode district with 918 new cases and 900 contact cases.

• Kottayam district is also suffering in certain pockets like Kottayam, Erattupetta, Changanassery and Pamapady.

• Thrissur has also seen an increase of 4000 patients in the past 10 days.

• In Wayanad, the disease is taking a toll on youngsters.

• Many health workers are being affected by the pandemic in Kannur district.

• Families will be subjected to strict home quarantine, even if an individual tests positive. If the family members display symptoms, they'll be tested for COVID-19.

• All-party meet to be held on Tuesday to discuss the COVID situation.