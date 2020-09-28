Kerala CM calls for strict action against those abusing women on social media

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to abuse women. He also mentioned that the government would even consider appropriate law if the existing statutes were not sufficient.

In a Facebook post late Sunday, in the backdrop of a YouTuber here facing the fury of a group of social activists, including popular Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi, over his alleged derogatory video on women, Vijayan asserted the LDF government stood by the victims of abuse.

A comprehensive probe has been ordered regarding the case. Kerala government will ensure that justice was done to the women victims, he added.

The YouTuber, Vijay P Nair, recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" targeting a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalekshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

On Saturday, Bhagyalekshmi, along with social activist Diya Sana and two others had entered Nair's office and poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media.

Kerala Police have filed a case against Nair based on a complaint from the four women. Based on a counter-complaint, these four women have also been booked on for assaulting him and other charges.

The cyber cell of the Kerala police has registered a case against Nair for uploading derogatory videos.

Pinarayi Vijayan said the government "views the actions, breaching the bounds of decency and humanity, in insulting women very seriously."

"Strict action will be taken against those who misuse social media facilities to abuse women. If the existing laws are not sufficient for it, appropriate legislation will be considered. The state stands by the women who became the victims of abuse," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala chapter informed the media that it will initiate legal action against Nair for allegedly "misusing the name of the profession" by claiming himself to be a Clinical Psychologist.

Nair was not a member of the association, its office- bearers said, alleging the PhD that he claims to have obtained was from a non-existent university.

In his latest controversial video, Nair had allegedly made 'defamatory' comments about many others including activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

