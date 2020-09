Twenty-two COVID deaths in Kerala on Tuesday, 719 in total

Twenty-two COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Tuesday.

They are Raveendran (61) from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, Vikram (70) from Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram, Kunjumon Daniel (55) from Thekkemuri in Kollam, Muraleedharan Pillai (62) from Perumpuzha in Kollam, Aisha Beevi (80) from Anchal in Kollam, Saramma (75) from Nattakom in Kottayam, KK Raja (53) from Payipad in Alappuzha, Kunjumon (72) from Thrissur, Kumaran (78) from Puranattukara in Thrissur, Jaya (57) from Ollur in Thrissur, Joy (64) from Vettathur in Malappuram, Fatima (63) from Vengara in Malappuram, Aboobacker (67) from Mambaram in Kannur, Muhammad (77) from Nanminda in Kozhikode, Shekharan (79) from Kumaranalloor in Kottayam, Dasan (62) from Kamba in Palakkad, AK Kunhali (73) from Thana in Kannur, Kunhalima (60) from Kariyad in Kannur, Kunjikannan (65) from Pazhayangadi in Kannur, RV Narayanan (70) from Payyanur in Kannur, Jameela (66) from Cherukunnu in Kannur, Majeed (51) a native of Kodak in Karnataka (BSF Muttathara).

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 719. More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.