Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID-19 situation in the state is likely to worsen in the upcoming days, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned on Tuesday.

"The daily tally will rise up to 15,000 new cases by mid October at this rate," the CM said during the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) meet here. It is essential to completely stop protests involving huge crowds, he added.

An all-party meet has been summoned on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the state.

The LDF meet however, reached a consensus that a lockdown is not essential for facing the pandemic.

Stringent measures, higher penalties for violations and regional containment zones were among the measures recommended by the LDF for containing the disease.

Meanwhile, LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan informed that all protests and public programmes of the front has been postponed until further notice.